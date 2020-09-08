Kyiv city reports 235 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 235 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 15,511, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Over the past day, 235 Kyiv residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Four patients have died. In total, the coronavirus took the lives of 246 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 123 women aged 20-83 years; 6 girls aged 3-17 years; 97 men aged 18-87 years; and 9 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, 8 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Ukraine records 2,411 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 67 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 4,826 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 8, Ukraine reported 140,479 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,411 new cases recorded over the past day.