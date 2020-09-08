MP Leros Refuses To Testify To SBI

Member of Parliament Geo Leros refused to testify to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

As reported by Censor.NET.

The press service of the SBI announced this.

"He used the right provided for by Article 63 of the Constitution of Ukraine and refused to testify and answer questions," the authority said.

Leros was summoned for interrogation by the SBI on Tuesday on one of the cases, in particular regarding possible tax evasion.

Read more: Butusov summoned for interrogation

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada has expelled MP Geo Leros from the faction's members.