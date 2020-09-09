Ukraine reports 2,551 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has confirmed 2,551 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 143,030, according to the coronavirus epidemic monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Ukraine has also confirmed 45 deaths related to the disease in the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 2,979 deaths related to COVID-19 and 64,703 recoveries in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

Some 1,157 patients have recovered from coronavirus over the course of the past day.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in the city of Kyiv (310), Kharkiv region (291), Ternopil region (244), Lviv region (196), Ivano-Frankivsk region (151), and Chernivtsi region (150).