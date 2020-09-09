Kyiv reports 310 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 310 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 15,821, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post.

"The number of coronavirus patients is growing. Over the past day, 310 new sick persons have been recorded. Four patients have died. In total, the coronavirus took the lives of 250 Kyiv residents," Klitschko said at a briefing on September 9.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 167 women aged 18-83 years; 8 girls aged 2-17 years; 122 men aged 18-78 years; and 13 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 84 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 4,910 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 9, Ukraine reported 143,030 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,551 new cases recorded in the course of the previous day.