US State Department praises Interior Ministry for countering anti-Semitism

US State Department Special Representative Elan Carr praised the work of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry system in countering anti-Semitism and racial discrimination.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Ukraine has experienced real transformations in countering anti-Semitism. This is confirmed by the Jews living in Ukraine. And I consider it an honour to work with Ukrainian leaders who are fighting anti-Semitism at home and at the global level," Carr said.

A spokesman for the US State Department said that Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov is taking all possible measures to prevent such a phenomenon as anti-Semitism in Ukraine.