Zelenskyi believes that Normandy Format leaders will meet after meeting of their advisors

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that after the meeting of advisors of Normandy Format's leaders on September 11, the leaders' meeting will take place that will continue efforts to end the war in Donbas and achieving peace.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Believe me, it is very difficult that this meeting does not wreck. We are doing everything for this. On September 11, there will be a meeting, this already speaks of what will happen, I believe in it so much and I want it, and we do everything for this, so that after the meeting of advisers was a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four. This suggests that we have no stopping on the way to ending the war. This suggests that we have a dialogue," he said at a briefing on Wednesday during a working trip to Khmelnytsky region.

Read more: Meeting of Four leaders' advisors should be held on Sept 11 – Zelenskyi