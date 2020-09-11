Abromavichus wrote resignation letter from director of "Ukroboronprom" post

Aivaras Abromavichus, the general director of the state concern Ukroboronprom, wrote a letter of resignation.

Censor.NET reports citing his deputy Mustafa Nayem post on Facebook.

"Recently, information has been circulating in the media about a change in the leadership of Ukrobronprom. This is really so. A month ago, Aivaras Abromavichus wrote a letter of resignation," Nayem said.

The new director of the concern will be appointed by the president on the proposal of the prime minister, which has already been referred to the president's office, Nayem added, citing media reports.

Nayem also stressed that if the new management of the concern returns to the old schemes, the current team will not continue to work in such conditions.

"Restoring illegal flows and schemes, plundering assets and returning to old practices of manual management - these are the red lines, violation of which is unacceptable and will not allow many of our team to stay in the concern," he wrote.

Let us remind you that in July Abormavichus himself announced a possible change of position.