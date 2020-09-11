Kyiv city reports record daily rise in coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 404 new coronavirus cases in the past day, which is the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in the city since the start of the pandemic, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Kyiv has recorded the highest daily increase in patients – 404, including 33 children. Seven people have died. In total, 261 Kyiv residents have died of the coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing on September 11.

Klitschko has added that due to such a rise in COVID-19 cases, Kyiv city has been moved to the orange quarantine zone. The relevant decision has been approved by the government's emergency commission.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kyiv city have reached 16,523.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 215 women aged 18-84 years; 14 girls aged 4-17 years; 156 men aged 18-81 years; and 19 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 13 healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 168 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,170 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 11, Ukraine reported 148,756 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 3,144 new cases recorded over the past day.