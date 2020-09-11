Kyiv to enter ‘orange’ quarantine zone

In connection with the increase in the number of patients with COVID-19, Kiev entered the "orange" zone of epidemiological danger, therefore, a number of restrictions will again be introduced in the capital from September 14.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"The news, unfortunately, is disappointing. Kyiv fell into the "orange" zone of epidemiological danger. This was determined by the government commission on emergency situations," Klitschko said during an online press conference on Friday.

"I want to contact the National Police! The situation with the disease in the capital, as well as in the country, is difficult. Most patients are treated on self-isolation. Many patients who have tested positive for the virus are asymptomatic. And some patients behave irresponsibly - visit public institutions. The police, which receives data on patients, are obliged to track the movements of patients who are on self-isolation. And to monitor their compliance with the conditions of self-isolation, "- said Klitschko.

As reported, the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies (TEB and ES) at a meeting on Thursday established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine from September 14. Kyiv fell into the "orange" zone.