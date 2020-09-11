Invaders plant anti-tank mines near Vesela Hora in occupied Luhansk region – OSCE

An SMM mini-UAV spotted eight anti-tank mines planted by the invaders near the non-government-controlled village of Vesela Hora in Luhansk region, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center has reported on Facebook, with reference to an OSCE SMM report issued on September 10.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, on September 7, about 2.3km east-north-east of Vesela Hora (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Luhansk), an SMM mini-UAV spotted three pits dug between both lanes of road H-21, assessed as resembling previously observed vertical chambers located underneath road M-04 near Kruta Balka (non-government-controlled, 16km north of Donetsk), inside which the Mission had also seen an improvised demolition charge.

On the same day, the same SMM mini-UAV again spotted eight anti-tank mines laid in a single row across road H-21, about 1.8km north-east of Vesela Hora, assessed as belonging to the armed formations.

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no casualties reported

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination (JCCC) noted that the armed formations of the Russian Federation, by their actions, once again demonstrate their unwillingness to comply with the Minsk agreements and additional ceasefire agreements reached at the TCG meeting on July 22, 2020.