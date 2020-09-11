In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Iermak said that during the talks between the advisers of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Berlin, the Ukrainian side intends to involve all participants of the Normandy Format in the process of maintaining the ceasefire in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Surely, we will raise a very important issue of the ceasefire regime, which lasted six weeks, and we will do everything necessary to support it and not let it be frustrated. Today it is very important for us to involve all participants of the Normandy Format in this process," he said journalists in Berlin on Friday.

Iermak said that the Ukrainian delegation will undoubtedly raise the very important issue of the mutual release of the detainees, and hopes that it will be possible to ensure that the process of mutual release is resumed at the next meeting of the Minsk Trilateral Contact Group (TCG).

Read more: Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no casualties reported

"This remains one of the priority tasks for us. The Ukrainian side has done its homework assignment, and we will talk about it today," he said.

The head of the President's Office also said that in Berlin they would discuss the process around agreeing on new points of disengagement of the sides' forces in Donbas, clearing the territory, opening new entry-exit checkpoints on the contact line, which continues within the TCG.