Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas three times, no casualties reported

Over the past day, September 14, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire agreements, which entered into force on July 27, 2020, three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

In particular, the enemy fired unaimed shots from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms at Ukrainian positions near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk), the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reported on Facebook.

The unaimed shots did not pose a threat to life and health, so our soldiers did not fire back. No combat losses among Joint Forces personnel were reported.

In addition, an enemy UAV was detected in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol). The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare means.

In the JFO area, other components of the defence forces are duly carrying out their tasks. The servicemen of the Armed Forces and the rescuers of the State Emergency Service put out the fire near the town of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region.

Since the beginning of the current day, September 15, the ceasefire has been observed in all sectors of the front. No violations have been recorded.

The situation in the JFO area remains fully controlled by Ukrainian soldiers.