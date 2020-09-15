Ukraine reports 2,905 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine has registered 2,905 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 159,702, according to the monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has recorded 53 deaths related to the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. Overall, 3,264 have died from the disease in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 70,810 patients in Ukraine have recovered from coronavirus, including 1,267 over the course of the past day.

Read more: Draft state budget 2021: UAH 19.4B provided for fight against COVID-19

The highest number of new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours have been reported in Ternopil region (390), Kharkiv region (307), Odesa region (306), the city of Kyiv (285), Lviv region (186), Ivano-Frankivsk region (153), and Chernivtsi region (142).