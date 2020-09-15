Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Kharkiv Mayor Hennadiy Kernes has diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, Director of the department for information and public relations of Kharkiv City Council Yuriy Sydorenko said.

Censor.NET reports citing 057.ua.

"He asked to say that he confirms coronavirus and bilateral pneumonia caused by it. We are not talking about any cerebral oedema or coma," Sydorenko spoke about his conversation with Kernes at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Sydorenko, the conversation took place on Monday evening at the 17th hospital, where Kernes is undergoing treatment after a number of local publics released information that the mayor was in critical condition.

At the same time, Sydorenko said that Kernes's condition is serious.