Zelenskyi is far from fighting corruption - Financial Times

The authoritative western edition of the Financial Times devoted material to the case of judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, whom the National Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects of corruption and an attempt to seize power in the country.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In most countries, judges are fighting the mafia. In the Kyiv District Administrative Court, some of the judges are mafia themselves," anti-corruption journalists say.

Even by the standards of Ukraine's notorious and corrupt judicial system, the accusations based on NABU's intercepted telephone calls are extraordinary. The recordings were made during the investigation against Judge Pavel Vovk, the chairman of the district administrative court of the capital of Ukraine," the article says.

For a foreign reader, it sets out the details of the NABU operation and the essence of the accusations that are being brought against the head of the OASK and his colleagues.

Read more: Zelenskyi signs draft law on ratification of memorandum with EU to get 1.2 billion Euros loan

Vovk himself, in a commentary to the publication, states that the voices on the NABU recordings "are to a certain extent similar to his voice and the voices of his colleagues." However, according to him, "there were no such conversations between me and my colleagues. Without a doubt, this is fiction."

"This case shows how Vladimir Zelenskyi, a former comedian who was elected president last year thanks to a promise to" break the system "of corruption in the country, is far from being implemented," the author of the material emphasizes.

It is also noted that activists and forensic experts of President Zelenskyi fulfil the conditions of the IMF by submitting a law to liquidate the OASK by transferring its powers to the Supreme Court. However, two weeks ago in a post on Facebook, Zelenskiy's office stated that he had no right to interfere with the judicial system, the author of the article adds.