Butusov: It is impossible to talk about justice and respect for media in Ukraine without Gongadze case investigation

The current politicians are under the influence of the oligarchs and TV channels and do not want to, they are afraid to cut ties and influence with the oligarchs on whom they depend. This trend continues in full in the current government.

Yurii Butusov comment in Den newspaper.

"President Zelenskyi, who, we recall, attended last year's Yalta meetings organized by Mr. Pinchuk, did not even say anything about Gongadze. He never even once remembered Gongadze ... its role in our country, a demonstration of the fact that journalists continue to be enemies for politicians, "the journalist noted.

According to Butusov, a narrative is visible on social networks: representatives of various political parties of the past and current government blame journalists for all troubles and corruption scandals, and not the forces of which they are supporters.

Butusov noted that if we talk about civil society, huge steps have been taken in consciousness and development, but these steps are still far from considering us civilized. There should be a mutual movement from two sides: both the state and society should develop.

"We see that the state is ineffective and incapable of organizing legal policy, incapable of protecting the rights of citizens, and even in such a resonant case. We see that our civil society is too weak, scattered and incapable of getting the authorities to prosecute and investigate resonant crimes against citizens. I believe that the end in these cases will someday be put, but we do not know: during the life of customers and suspects or not. Without investigating the case of Georgy Gongadze, say that there are justice and respect for the media rights and freedoms, it is simply impossible," the journalist summed up.