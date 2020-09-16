Kyiv city reports 356 new COVID-19 cases

Kyiv city has confirmed 356 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 18,070, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past day, 356 new patients have been registered. Eight people have died. Overall, 291 Kyiv residents have died from the coronavirus," he said at a briefing.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 184 women aged 18-76 years; 15 girls aged 2-15 years; 139 men aged 18-83 years; and 18 boys aged 1-16 years old. In addition, eight healthcare workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 134 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 5,519 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of September 16, Ukraine reported 162,660 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,958 new cases recorded over the past day.