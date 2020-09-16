Ukraine closes Novi Yarylovychi checkpoint on border with Belarus

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has endorsed a decision to close the Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint on the border with Belarus in Chernihiv region, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, citing its head Arsen Avakov.

"The relevant decision was voted for at a government meeting today, September 16. Such restrictive measures have been introduced due to the spread of coronavirus disease," the report reads.

The Ministry recalled that Hasidic pilgrims who do not abandon their attempts to get to Ukraine are still at the Novi Yarylovychi entry-exit checkpoint. People are provided with food and medicine.

As reported, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov had a meeting with representatives of the Hasidic community regarding the pilgrimage to Uman and called on the pilgrims to respect Ukrainian law.

The city of Uman, where the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement, Rebbe Nachman, was buried, is a site of mass pilgrimage for followers of his teachings. In 2020, Rosh Hashanah is celebrated on September 18-20.