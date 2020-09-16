Ukraine allows work of schools and kindergartens in ‘red’ zone with restrictions

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allowed the work of educational institutions in the "red" zone, the decision to ban the work will be made by the state and regional commissions on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations (TEB and ES).

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"It is forbidden to visit institutions of preschool, secondary, out-of-school and specialized art education in the administrative-territorial units of the region where the" green "," yellow "and" orange "level of epidemic danger is set, in the case when self-isolation due to contact with a patient with more than 50% of classes was sent to the confirmed case of COVID-19. A complete ban on the work of educational institutions in the territory with a "red" level of epidemiological risk is adopted only by a joint decision of the commissions on fuel and energy security and emergency situations, "said the head of the Ministry of Health Maxym Stepanov.

