Zelenskyi: I demand from NABU, SAP and Office of the Prosecutor General work productive

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyyi asks the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Office of the Prosecutor General to work more productively and more concretely.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

When we went to the polls, we promised the people that the old corrupt times would end. That there will be no exceptions, no special ones, no excuses are accepted. Forgotten? So quickly? Why does someone still think that he can personally try to become." an exception "to this promise and to behave so defiantly? I want all officials, all deputies to take another look at themselves, at their affairs and remember - it will be very painful for bribery," Zelenskyi wrote.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that NABU, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the Office of the Prosecutor General "will still hear the public and begin to work much faster and more productively in order to expose the activities of all benefit seekers in power."

"Not once a month to demonstrate to us a high-profile case, but systematically, day after day, straining their capabilities as much as possible, show the result. Specific. Or not? Or do we want a lot? This does not work for the sake of advertising or PR. Not just a video, a scandal And then - silence. This is about sentences - about the same landings that people in every city ask us about. And therefore - more law enforcement specifics. More demonstrative arrests. Just today. Because the time for justice passes very quickly ", - summed up the president.