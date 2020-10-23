Ukrainian army reports 143 new coronavirus cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed 143 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces reports.

Censor.NET reports citing the referring post on Facebook.

Overall, 1,262 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of October 23.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 3,550 recoveries and 14 deaths.

It is noted that 381 people are in isolation (including self-isolation). For 40 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next three days.

As reported, some 330,396 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Ukraine as of October 23, including 7,517 new cases recorded during the previous day.