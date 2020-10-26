Ukraine reports 5,426 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 5,426 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 348,924, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
Seventy-three patients have died from COVID-19 and 1,029 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 6,464 deaths and 142,537 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 6,088 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 24.