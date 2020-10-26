Health Ministry: 14,000 bottles of Remdesivir to be delivered to Ukraine this week

Deputy Health Minister for European Integration Ihor Ivashchenko has said that 14,000 bottles of the drug Remdesivir to treat Covid-19 will be delivered to Ukraine this week.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Last week the Health Ministry authorized the import of the unregistered drug Remdesivir, which was purchased by the state enterprise Medical Procurement of Ukraine for the treatment of coronavirus... The first batch of this drug is to arrive in Ukraine, about 14,000 bottles. They will be delivered this week," he said at a press briefing on October 26.

The deputy minister added that the general procurement procedure provides for the purchase of 28,200 bottles of this drug, which will be used for the treatment of 4,700 patients with moderate and severe COVID-19 infection.

He added that the drug Remdesivir had been included in the national COVID-19 treatment protocol.

"This drug is used in many countries, including the United States, Japan, Australia, EU countries. This drug is included in their treatment protocols," said Ivashchenko.