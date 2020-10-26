Zelenskyi's poll: Most Ukrainians support reduction in number of MPs to 300. INFOGRAPHICS

Most Ukrainian citizens support the idea of reducing the number of lawmakers from 450 to 300, according to an all-Ukrainian poll entitled "Five Questions from the President," with 74% of questionnaires processed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, 89.6% of respondents support this idea, and 7.12% are against it, the press service of the Servant of the People party reported on Facebook.

Ukrainians were asked to answer five questions from the head of state on the day of local elections on October 25.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in a video address on October 13 that a nationwide poll would take place on October 25, in addition to the local elections.

Read more: Servant of the People party proposes canceling second round of local elections

Ukrainians were invited to answer five questions concerning the introduction of life imprisonment for large-scale corruption, the creation of a free economic zone in Donbas, a reduction in the number of MPs to 300, as well as legalizing cannabis for medical reasons and raising at the international level the question of the use of security guarantees set out in the Budapest Memorandum.