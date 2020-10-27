OSCE records 48 ceasefire violations in Donbas over weekend

Between the evenings of 23 and 25 October, the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) recorded 48 ceasefire violations in Donbas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The OSCE SMM said this in a report issued on October 26, based on information from the monitoring teams received as of 19:30 on October 25, 2020.

"In Donetsk region, between the evenings of 23 and 25 October, the SMM recorded 38 ceasefire violations, most of which within a 5km radius of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk). In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations," the report says.

In Luhansk region, between the evenings of 23 and 25 October, the SMM recorded 10 ceasefire violations. In the previous reporting period, the Mission recorded no ceasefire violations.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times

Following the agreement reached at the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on 22 July regarding additional measures to strengthen the ceasefire, from 00:01 on 27 July until the end of the reporting period, the SMM has so far recorded a total of 1,880 ceasefire violations in both Donetsk and Luhansk regions (including 550 explosions, 30 projectiles in flight, 16 muzzle flashes, 23 illumination flares and 1,261 bursts and shots).