Ukraine reports 6,677 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has registered 6,677 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 355,601, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As many as 126 patients have died from COVID-19 and 2,799 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.

In total, 6,590 deaths and 145,336 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 5,426 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 25.