Kyiv records 525 new coronavirus cases – Klitschko

The city of Kyiv has recorded 525 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total number to 34,887, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

"Over the past day, Kyiv recorded 525 new coronavirus cases. Seven people died. In total, the coronavirus has claimed the lives of 706 Kyiv residents," Klitschko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the mayor, among people who contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day were 301 women aged 19-88 years; 14 girls aged between 7 months and 17 years old; 190 men aged 19-83 years; and 20 boys aged 2-17 years. In addition, 17 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 11,7925 Kyiv residents have recovered from the coronavirus, including 176 people over the past day.

As of October 27, Ukraine registered 6,677 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 355,601.