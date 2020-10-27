Ukraine already spent over 50% from COVID-19 Fund – Finance Ministry

As of October 23, 2020, UAH 34.1 billion, or 52%, has already been used from Ukraine's COVID-19 Fund, the Finance Ministry's press service reports.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The sum worth UAH 5.8 billion out of the planned UAH 16.3 billion, or 35%, was spent on the healthcare sector. In particular, UAH 21 million was spent on the purchase of lung ventilators (UAH 100 million was allocated); UAH 624 million out of the provided UAH 2.9 billion was spent on the provision of Health Ministry laboratories and the purchase of personal protective equipment for medical workers. UAH 571 million was allocated for the subvention to local budgets to provide hospitals with oxygen. Also, UAH 2.7 billion out of the envisaged UAH 6 billion was transferred on increasing allowances and additional payment to healthcare workers. The funds allocated for the purchase of equipment for admission departments of hub hospitals have not yet been used.

In the field of social protection, UAH 9.3 billion (89%) was used out of the provided UAH 10.4 billion.

UAH 2.4 billion out of UAH 2.7 billion (91%) was used to ensure law and order.

UAH 16.3 billion (47%) out of the allocated UAH 35 billion was used for the construction and repair of roads.

UAH 1 billion was allocated for state support of culture, tourism and creative industries, of which only UAH 6 million has been used so far.

On April 22, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for using the money of the COVID-19 Fund. The amount of the Fund is UAH 66 billion, which was provided for in the state budget.