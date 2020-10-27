Invaders open fire from grenade launcher near Vodiane

October 27, Russian occupation forces have opened unaimed fire from a grenade launcher near the village of Vodiane in Donetsk region. No casualties among Ukrainian servicepersons have been reported.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"As of 12:00 today, the Russian occupation forces opened unaimed fire in Donetsk direction once. At about 11:00, the enemy used a grenade machine gun near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). Our units sustained no combat losses," Ukraine’s Defence Ministry Spokesperson Mykhailo Sharavara said at a briefing.

According to Sharavara, Ukrainian units did not open fire in response to hostile provocations.

As reported, October 26, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas three times.