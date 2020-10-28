Invaders launch four attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

October 27, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy fired grenade machine gun near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk) and hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher outside Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk). In addition, two more ceasefire violations were recorded in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) where invaders opened fire from under-barrel grenade launcher," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.

The Ukrainian troops did not respond to hostile fire provocations.

Today, October 28, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line. No violations of the peace agreements have been recorded.