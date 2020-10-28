Ukraine reports 7,474 new coronavirus cases

Ukraine has recorded 7,474 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 363,075, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Some 165 deaths and 3,306 recoveries have been recorded in the country over course of the past day.

In total, 6,755 coronavirus patients have died in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic. Some 148,642 people in Ukraine have recovered from COVID-19.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours have been recorded in Kharkiv region (635), Odesa region (567), Kyiv city (563), Dnipropetrovsk region (497), Lviv region (398), and Chernivtsi region (392).

A total of 6,677 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 27.