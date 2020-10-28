Govt extends emergency regime in Ukraine until Dec 31

The Cabinet of Ministers has extended the emergency regime in Ukraine until December 31, 2020, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The incidence of COVID-19 is growing worldwide and in Ukraine. Therefore, we continue the intensified work of all services engaged in preventing the spread of the disease," he said.

Shmyhal added that the government would also continue to coordinate its actions with local authorities to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Cabinet of Ministers introduced quarantine measures in Ukraine in mid-March this year. An emergency regime was introduced from March 25. On October 13, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, the decision was made to extend COVID-19 restrictions in the form of the so-called adaptive quarantine until December 31, 2020.