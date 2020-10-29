Ukraine reports 7,342 new coronavirus cases
4 91018
Ukraine has registered 7,342 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 370,417, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
As many as 113 patients have died from COVID-19 and 2,990 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 6,868 deaths and 151,632 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 7,474 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 27.