Kyiv reports 577 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 577 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 366,027, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Over the past day, 577 people have contracted coronavirus. Five patients have died. In total, 726 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko said at a briefing on October 29.

According to the mayor, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 314 women aged 18-84 years; 19 girls aged 1-17 years; 225 men aged 19-86 years; and 19 boys aged between one month and 17 years old. In addition, 21 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 259 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 12,405 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 370,417 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine as of October 29, including 7,342 cases recorded during the previous day.