Escalation in Donbas: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, two more wounded

Over the past day, October 29, five violations of the ceasefire regime were recorded on the contact line in Donbas, two servicemen were wounded. Today, October 30, the enemy has violated the ceasefire twice, two soldiers have been killed.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, October 29, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas five times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian occupation forces opened fire from grenade launchers of different systems near Novomykhailivka (28km south-west of Donetsk) and Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk). Also, the enemy opened fire twice from small arms and a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher in the area of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). As a result of the shelling, one soldier of the Joint Forces received a gunshot wound.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", Russian-led forces used an UAV to drop a VOG-17 grenade near the settlement of Zolotoe-4. As a result, another Ukrainian defender was wounded.

Both soldiers received medical assistance and were promptly delivered to healthcare center.

Today, October 30, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice.

At midnight, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms near Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk). As a result of the enemy fire, two Ukrainian servicemen received fatal injuries.

The units of the Joint Forces gave an adequate response to the fire provocations of the enemy, forcing the Russian occupation troops to return to the ceasefire regime.