Ukraine reports 8,312 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine has registered 8,312 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 378,729, according to the interactive map of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.
As reported by Censor.NET.
As many as 173 patients have died from COVID-19 and 3,394 have recovered in the country over the past 24 hours.
In total, 7,041 deaths and 155,026 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the beginning of the pandemic.
A total of 7,342 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on October 28.