Kyiv reports 741 new coronavirus cases
"Kyiv has reported a surge in new patients over the past day. Coronavirus cases have hit a record daily high - 741. Seventeen people have died. In total, 743 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," she said at a briefing on October 30.
According to the spokesperson, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 420 women aged 19-88 years; 26 girls aged between 5 months and 16 years; 279 men aged 19-83 years; and 16 boys aged 1-15 years old. In addition, 37 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
At the same time, 234 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 12,639 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
As reported, 378,729 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine as of October 30, including 8,312 cases recorded during the previous day.