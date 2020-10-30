Kyiv reports 741 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 741 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 36,768, according to Kyiv mayor spokesperson Oksana Zinovieva.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv has reported a surge in new patients over the past day. Coronavirus cases have hit a record daily high - 741. Seventeen people have died. In total, 743 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," she said at a briefing on October 30.

According to the spokesperson, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 420 women aged 19-88 years; 26 girls aged between 5 months and 16 years; 279 men aged 19-83 years; and 16 boys aged 1-15 years old. In addition, 37 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Govt extends emergency regime in Ukraine until Dec 31

At the same time, 234 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 12,639 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 378,729 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine as of October 30, including 8,312 cases recorded during the previous day.