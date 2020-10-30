Kyiv city not planning to transfer all schools to distance learning – Klitschko

The Kyiv city government is not planning to transfer all schools in the city to distance learning.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said this at an online briefing on October 30.

"We are not planning to transfer all schools to distance learning yet. Our main task is to do everything for the safety of the educational process," Klitschko said.

The mayor added that according to WHO experts, the closure of schools does not significantly influence the fight against the spread of the virus.

According to Klitschko, pupils from 428 schools in Kyiv returned to schools after the autumn holidays. Eight schools have been closed for quarantine. Some 436 classes in 133 schools have been switched to distance learning due to coronavirus cases among teachers and pupils.

As reported, Kyiv city confirmed a total of 36,768 coronavirus cases on October 30, including 741 new cases reported during the previous day.