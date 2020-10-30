Constitutional Court head invites Zelenskyi to meeting to resolve artificial conflict

Ukrainian Constitutional Court Chairman Oleksandr Tupytsky has invited President Volodymyr Zelensky to a meeting on behalf of the court to discuss the constitutional crisis.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I'd like to address the president. We, the Constitutional Court justices, would like to talk to the president. We invite him in any format," Tupytsky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Friday.

Read more: Protesters throw smoke bombs at Ukraine's Constitutional Court. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"This artificial conflict should be eliminated," he said.