Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

November 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group twice.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The ceasefire violation was recorded in the evening near the village of Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk), where the enemy used small arms. The shots did not pose a threat to our servicepersons, so Ukrainian defenders did not use weapons in response to the provocative actions of the enemy," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

In addition, the enemy’s UAV crossed the contact demarcation line near Vodiane. The drone was suppressed by the Ukrainian electronic warfare equipment.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Today, November 2, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line. No violations of the peace agreements have been recorded.

"Being ready to adequately respond to any provocative actions of the enemy, Ukrainian defenders adhere to the agreements reached within the Trilateral Contact Group," the Headquarters informs.