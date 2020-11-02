New epidemiological zones: 11 regional centers got into the "red" zone

The State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies (TEB and ES) at a meeting on Friday established a new epidemic zoning in Ukraine from November 2.

This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchinov on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"From 00:00 hours on November 2 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate. Kyiv remains in the" orange "zone," he wrote on the social network.

These epidemic levels are set for 14 days.

Read more: Kyiv reports 507 new coronavirus cases

So, the red zone will include:

- the cities of Vladimir-Volynsky, Kovel and Novovolynsk, Ivanychivsky, Kivertsivsky and Turisky districts of the Volyn region;

- Slavyansky district of Donetsk region;

- the cities of Zhytomyr, Berdichev, Korosten, Malyn and Novograd-Volynsky, Andrushevsky, Berdichevsky, Emilchinsky, Zhitomirsky, Korostyshevsky, Luginsky, Lyubarsky, Naroditsky, Ovruchsky, Popelnyansky, Romanivsky, Chernyakhivsky and Chudnivsky districts of Zhytomyr region;