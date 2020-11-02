New epidemiological zones: 11 regional centers got into the "red" zone
This was announced by the Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleg Nemchinov on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.
"From 00:00 hours on November 2 (Monday), a new epidemic zoning will begin to operate. Kyiv remains in the" orange "zone," he wrote on the social network.
These epidemic levels are set for 14 days.
So, the red zone will include:
- the cities of Vladimir-Volynsky, Kovel and Novovolynsk, Ivanychivsky, Kivertsivsky and Turisky districts of the Volyn region;
- Slavyansky district of Donetsk region;
- the cities of Zhytomyr, Berdichev, Korosten, Malyn and Novograd-Volynsky, Andrushevsky, Berdichevsky, Emilchinsky, Zhitomirsky, Korostyshevsky, Luginsky, Lyubarsky, Naroditsky, Ovruchsky, Popelnyansky, Romanivsky, Chernyakhivsky and Chudnivsky districts of Zhytomyr region;