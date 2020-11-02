Constitutional Court to urgently consider constitutionality of law on land sale market

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) is scheduled to consider the constitutionality of the law on the launch of the land sale market today, at 12:00 p.m.

As reported by Censor.NET.

This was reported by the court’s press service.

"The meeting of judges was cancelled and the law on land was put on the schedule," the source said.

It is noted that this issue was not scheduled for Monday at all. It is also not clear why there was such an urgent need to consider the constitutionality of the above-mentioned law.

Read more: Constitutional Court chairman sees 'signs of constitutional coup' in Zelenskyi's bill

As we reported earlier, the Council of Europe recommends Ukraine to think about the consequences if the powers of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine are terminated.

The Venice Commission and GRECO stated that the termination of the powers of judges of the Constitutional Court, even for a good reason, would be a violation of the Basic Law and the principle of separation of powers.

It is worth noting that criminal proceedings against the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine have been officially initiated.