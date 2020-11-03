Ceasefire observed in Donbas today

Today, November 3, the ceasefire has been observed along the entire contact line in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"No fire provocations by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded," the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) Headquarters reports.

Over the past day, November 2, two violations of the ceasefire by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units. In particular, the enemy opened fire from an under-barrel grenade launcher and small arms in the area of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) and from an under-barrel grenade launcher near Starohnativka (51km south of Donetsk).

Read more: Escalation in Donbas: Two Ukrainian soldiers killed, two more wounded

No casualties among Joint Forces troops were reported.