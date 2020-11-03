Kyiv records 789 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 789 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 39,543, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv has confirmed 789 new cases over the past day. Twelve people have died. In total, 799 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Facebook page.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 465 women aged 18-85 years; 24 girls aged between 3 weeks and 17 years; 270 men aged 19-91 years; 30 boys aged 2-17 years old. In addition, 27 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: New epidemiological zones: 11 regional centers got into the "red" zone

At the same time, 229 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 13,153 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, 411,093 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine as of November 3, including 8,899 cases recorded during the previous day.