SBI Deputy Director Babikov Writes No Resignation Statement, Unaware Of Preparation Of His Dismissal

Deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Oleksandr Babikov, did not write any resignation statement, and was not aware of preparation of an order to dismiss him.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Acting director of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Oleksii Sukhachov, has signed an order on the dismissal of SBI Deputy Director, Oleksandr Babikov.

He said that the order cannot be fulfilled for now, as Babikov is on sick leave.

The source said that Sukhachov signed such an order over inter alia active position of Babikov on a number of cases, including that upon disruption of the operation to detain members of the Wagner private military company.