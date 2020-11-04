Kyiv city reports 856 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv city has recorded 856 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Kyiv has recorded the highest number of new daily cases - 856 new patients. Seventeen people have died. In total, 816 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a press briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 456 women aged 19-90 years; 34 girls aged between 2 months and 17 years; 334 men aged 18-83 years; 32 boys aged 15 days and 16 years old. In addition, 43 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

At the same time, 268 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 13,421 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 4, 420,617 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine, including 9,524 cases recorded during the previous day.