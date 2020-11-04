Kyiv city reports 856 new coronavirus cases
As reported by Censor.NET.
"Kyiv has recorded the highest number of new daily cases - 856 new patients. Seventeen people have died. In total, 816 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a press briefing.
According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 456 women aged 19-90 years; 34 girls aged between 2 months and 17 years; 334 men aged 18-83 years; 32 boys aged 15 days and 16 years old. In addition, 43 health workers have tested positive for COVID-19.
At the same time, 268 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 13,421 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
As of November 4, 420,617 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine, including 9,524 cases recorded during the previous day.