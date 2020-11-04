Nearly 60% of Ukrainians back president's bill to terminate powers of Constitutional Court judges

Almost 60% of Ukrainians support President Volodymyr Zelensky's bill "On Renewal of Confidence in Constitutional Judiciary," which proposes to terminate the powers of the judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, according to a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

Rating survey results.

According to the survey, 57% of respondents support the presidential bill, 27% do not support it, and 16% were undecided.

At the same time, the poll shows that only 39% of respondents are well aware of the Constitutional Court ruling to cancel electronic asset declaration and access to information on assets and income of high-ranking officials, 36% said they had heard about it, and 25% said they had heard about it for the first time.

The survey was conducted on November 2-3, 2020. A total of 2,000 respondents aged over 18 were interviewed in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The poll's margin of error does not exceed 2.2%.