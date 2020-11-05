Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas six times

November 4, Russian armed formations violated the ceasefire in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas six times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire regime, firing grenade machine guns near Novoluhanske (53km north-east of Donetsk) and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol); grenade launchers of various systems and small arms – in the area of ​​ Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Vodiane (94km south of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Read more: Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas twice

Contrary to the agreements reached in the Trilateral Contact Group, an enemy UAV crossed the contact line near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). Ukrainian troops shot down the occupiers' drone, using small arms.

Today, November 5, the ceasefire has been observed in all sections of the contact line.