Ukraine reports 9,850 new coronavirus cases

A record 9,850 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 430,467, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As many as 9,850 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Ukraine in the past 24 hours (including 369 children and 514 health workers)," he wrote.

According to him, 193 deaths, 1,269 hospitalizations and 8,378 recoveries were recorded on November 4.

Over the entire period of the pandemic in the country, 184,782 patients recovered and 7,924 died from the virus, the minister said.

Stepanov also noted that 75,598 coronavirus tests were performed in Ukraine on November 4.

He said that the highest number of confirmed cases was registered in Kyiv (983), Kharkiv region (771), Khmelnytskyi region (550), Zaporizhia region (523) and Donetsk region (506).