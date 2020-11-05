Rada passes Anti-Corruption Strategy for 2020-2024 at first reading
The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has approved at first reading a government bill on the peculiarities of the state anti-corruption policy for 2020-2024.
As reported by Censor.NET.
According to an Ukrinform correspondent, 320 MPs voted for the respective bill at a parliament meeting on Thursday.
Earlier reports said that order to start implementing the anti-corruption strategy, this document must be approved by the Verkhovna Rada as a law.
On September 21, 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers supported the national anti-corruption strategy for 2020-2024 developed by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention.
According to preliminary estimates, the measures proposed by the anti-corruption strategy will help Ukraine save up to UAH 200 billion a year. Also, cleansing from corruption will be a positive sign for investors and will help increase the number of businesses and jobs.